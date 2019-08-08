Sheffield United: 'Trying to destroy people’s careers' - Ravel Morrison hits back at Glen Johnson over criticism of Saido Berahino
Ravel Morrison, the Sheffield United forward, has hit back at Glen Johnson over his criticism of Saido Berahino following his departure from Stoke City.
Berahino left Stoke earlier this week after his contract, which still had three years left to run, was cancelled. He is now expected to sign for Belgian side Zulte Waregem.
Berahino cost Stoke £12m from West Brom, but he scored just five goals in 56 games and was convicted of drink driving in May.
This morning former England defender Johnson, who played alongside Berahino for Stoke, appeared on Talksport and criticised the striker.
“He had the wrong mentality, the wrong attitude from day one,” said Johnson.
“He was always going against the grain. It was like he had a vendetta. It was every day. I didn’t like him. If we were told to wear this, he’d wear something different. If I was a manager or an owner of a club I wouldn’t take him if you paid me.”
But Morrison hit back on Twitter, to defend his former England U21 colleague.
“@glen_johnson trying to destroy people’s careers,” he wrote. “How can you speak about people like that in public. @SBerahino good luck at your new team. I hope you work hard get back to your best and get back where you belong. God bless.”