Sheffield United transfer rumours and news: £4million bid tabled for attacker, Pompey not interested in transfer-listed striker
Here’s all the latest transfer rumours and news involving Sheffield United...
Chris Wilder is reportedly ready to splash £4million on QPR man Luke Freeman, according to reports in The Sun.
The Arsenal academy graduate could sign in as little as 48 hours if the rumours are to be believed, as the Blades build their side ahead of the Premier League season.
Meanwhile, defender Jack O’Connell has said it would be hard to turn down a move to Liverpool if they ever wanted to sign him.
The boyhood Reds fan says it has always been his dream to play for the Anfield club, although he’s happy at Sheffield United at the moment.
Portsmouth have ruled themselves out of signing Sheffield United striker Ched Evans, who is transfer listed this summer.
They have ‘emphatically denied’ that they are interested in the 30-year-old who spent last season on loan at Fleetwood Town.
Goalkeeper Simon Moore has been assured he has a big role to play next season, despite the Blades’ pursuit of Dean Henderson.
United are hopeful of bringing the England under-21 international back for a second loan spell.
And finally, United have apparently told Celtic to stop making enquiries about George Baldock and turn their attentions elsewhere.