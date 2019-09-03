Sheffield United: Transfer-listed striker Leon Clarke named in Blades’ 25-man squad for Premier League
Sheffield United have included Leon Clarke in their 25-man squad submitted to the Premier League – despite the striker being on the transfer list at Bramall Lane.
Clarke remained at Bramall Lane after Monday’s 5pm deadline for clubs in League One and League Two to sign players.
The striker was made available for a move in the summer after United won promotion to the Premier League, but his wages are thought to have proven prohibitive to a move away from the Blades.
And, with United only having 24 senior players on their books, Clarke was added to the final squad list submitted after the transfer window closed.
Although the striker is still unlikely to feature, with a host of options ahead of him in the pecking order, it made little sense for United to have a spare spot in the squad – especially in the rare instance of a mass injury crisis.
Young players under the age of 21 don’t have to be named in the 25. Each squad contains no more than 17 players who do not fulfil the "Home Grown Player" (HGP) criteria.
The rest of the squad, up to a total of 25 players, must be "Home Grown".
According to the Premier League, a homegrown player is one who, irrespective of nationality or age, has been registered with any club affiliated to The Football Association or the Football Association of Wales for a period, continuous or not, of three entire seasons, or 36 months, before his 21st birthday (or the end of the season during which he turns 21).
United’s full squad:
25 Squad players (*Home grown)
Baldock, George Henry Ivor*
Basham, Christopher Paul*
Besic, Muhamed
Bryan, Kean Shay*
Clarke, Leon Marvin*
Egan, John*
Fleck, John Alan
Freeman, Kieron Samuel*
Freeman, Luke Anthony*
Henderson, Dean Bradley*
Jagielka, Philip Nikodem*
Lundstram, John David*
McBurnie, Oliver*
McGoldrick, David James*
Moore, Simon William*
Morrison, Ravel Ryan*
Mousset, Lys Emilien
Norwood, Oliver James*
O'Connell, Jack William*
Osborn, Benjamin Jarrod*
Robinson, Callum Jack*
Sharp, Billy Louis*
Stearman, Richard James*
Stevens, Enda
Verrips, Michael Robin
U21 players (Contracts and Scholars)
Ackroyd, Sam Richard
Amissah, Jordan
Belehouan, Seri Jean Leroy
Boyes, Harry
Broadbent, George
Brookes, Andre Chance
Brunt, Zak Rian
Cappello, Angelo Santo
Chapman, Joshua Matthew
Dewhurst, Marcus Robert
Doherty, Jordan
Ferguson, Keenan Tyrone Glendon
Foulstone, Harrison Alan
Gaxha, Leonardo
Gomis, Nickeson
Gordon, Kyron
Graham, Samuel
Greaves, Oliver James
Hall, Ashton Vincent
Kelly, Jacob Edward
Kelly, Samuel Walter
Maguire, Francis William
Mallon, Stephen Anthony
Ndiaye, Iliman Cheikh Baroy
Neal, Harrison
Norrington-Davies, Rhys Llewelyn
Ompreon, Samuel
Osula, William Idamudia Daugard
Parkhouse, David Cain
Sheppeard, Harry
Skerritt, Tristan Devere
Slater, Regan Newman
Smith, Tyler Gavin Junior
Viggars, Ryan James
Williams, Tommy John Albert
York, Reece Cable
Young, Jake Alan