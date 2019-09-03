Sheffield United: Transfer-listed striker Leon Clarke named in Blades’ 25-man squad for Premier League

Sheffield United have included Leon Clarke in their 25-man squad submitted to the Premier League – despite the striker being on the transfer list at Bramall Lane.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 03 September, 2019, 21:56
Blades striker Leon Clarke

Clarke remained at Bramall Lane after Monday’s 5pm deadline for clubs in League One and League Two to sign players.

The striker was made available for a move in the summer after United won promotion to the Premier League, but his wages are thought to have proven prohibitive to a move away from the Blades.

And, with United only having 24 senior players on their books, Clarke was added to the final squad list submitted after the transfer window closed.

Although the striker is still unlikely to feature, with a host of options ahead of him in the pecking order, it made little sense for United to have a spare spot in the squad – especially in the rare instance of a mass injury crisis.

Young players under the age of 21 don’t have to be named in the 25. Each squad contains no more than 17 players who do not fulfil the "Home Grown Player" (HGP) criteria.

The rest of the squad, up to a total of 25 players, must be "Home Grown".

According to the Premier League, a homegrown player is one who, irrespective of nationality or age, has been registered with any club affiliated to The Football Association or the Football Association of Wales for a period, continuous or not, of three entire seasons, or 36 months, before his 21st birthday (or the end of the season during which he turns 21).

United’s full squad:

25 Squad players (*Home grown)

Baldock, George Henry Ivor*

Basham, Christopher Paul*

Besic, Muhamed

Bryan, Kean Shay*

Clarke, Leon Marvin*

Egan, John*

Fleck, John Alan

Freeman, Kieron Samuel*

Freeman, Luke Anthony*

Henderson, Dean Bradley*

Jagielka, Philip Nikodem*

Lundstram, John David*

McBurnie, Oliver*

McGoldrick, David James*

Moore, Simon William*

Morrison, Ravel Ryan*

Mousset, Lys Emilien

Norwood, Oliver James*

O'Connell, Jack William*

Osborn, Benjamin Jarrod*

Robinson, Callum Jack*

Sharp, Billy Louis*

Stearman, Richard James*

Stevens, Enda

Verrips, Michael Robin

U21 players (Contracts and Scholars)

Ackroyd, Sam Richard

Amissah, Jordan

Belehouan, Seri Jean Leroy

Boyes, Harry

Broadbent, George

Brookes, Andre Chance

Brunt, Zak Rian

Cappello, Angelo Santo

Chapman, Joshua Matthew

Dewhurst, Marcus Robert

Doherty, Jordan

Ferguson, Keenan Tyrone Glendon

Foulstone, Harrison Alan

Gaxha, Leonardo

Gomis, Nickeson

Gordon, Kyron

Graham, Samuel

Greaves, Oliver James

Hall, Ashton Vincent

Kelly, Jacob Edward

Kelly, Samuel Walter

Maguire, Francis William

Mallon, Stephen Anthony

Ndiaye, Iliman Cheikh Baroy

Neal, Harrison

Norrington-Davies, Rhys Llewelyn

Ompreon, Samuel

Osula, William Idamudia Daugard

Parkhouse, David Cain

Sheppeard, Harry

Skerritt, Tristan Devere

Slater, Regan Newman

Smith, Tyler Gavin Junior

Viggars, Ryan James

Williams, Tommy John Albert

York, Reece Cable

Young, Jake Alan