Sheffield United: Transfer-listed players 'should think about their career rather than money' says boss Chris Wilder
Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has hinted at his frustration at the Blades' transfer-listed players after he insisted: 'They should think about their career rather than sticking something in their back pockets'.
The Blades manager made the revelation in the aftermath of Saturday's Premier League opener, when his side were more than good value for their 1-1 draw thanks to skipper Billy Sharp's late opener.
Sharp started the game on the bench, just one casualty of Wilder's close-season recruitment drive which saw him spend more than £40m on new players.
But while some members of the promotion-winning squad have moved on, with the likes of Paul Coutts and Martin Cranie finding new clubs after being released and Mark Duffy joining Stoke City on loan on deadline day, a number of transfer-listed players remain at Bramall Lane, with the transfer window for clubs in Leagues One and Two closing early next month.
Leon Clarke, Jake Wright, Samir Carruthers, Ben Heneghan and Ricky Holmes are amongst the transfer-listed players still at Bramall Lane, although Cambridge United boss Colin Calderwood has made signing Carruthers on loan his next priority.
And, although he declined to mention any names, Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield: "It depends if they want to go and play football.
"It's up to them. I know, if I was a couple of them, that I'd have been at a new club already. I won't name names but they should maybe think about their career, rather than sticking something in their back pockets.
"It annoys me immensely, because I've looked after a couple of them.
"Go and get a club. It should have happened a long time ago."
Wilder admitted he didn't want the episode to put a dampner on the day, which he described as 'brilliant'.
"It's fantastic to be involved in the club's first game back in the Premier League for 12 years... a great day for the football club," he added.
"But the lads have got to decide what they want to do. I'd rather be a footballer. I'm not saying they should walk away with nothing, but I'd rather be a footballer and get on with it."