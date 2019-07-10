Sheffield United: Transfer latest on Neal Maupay, Oliver McBurnie, Dean Henderson and more

(Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

Here's how the Blades are getting on with their transfer plans...

Oliver McBurnie:

After reports surfaced yesterday suggesting the Blades had tabled an opening £10 million bid for the Scotland international, the club are said to have claimed that no such offer had been made, and that they would be looking for closer to £20 million for their star striker.

However, The Star revealed yesterday that the Leeds-born ace was 'keen' on the possibility of a move to south Yorkshire, and that a deal was still being actively pursued.

Neal Maupay:

In a similar fashion to McBurnie, Brentford have denied speculation that they've had offers for Maupay, and insisted that claims of a reduced, £15 million asking fee were wide of the mark.

Again, the Star have revealed that the Frenchman is interested to hear more about the Blades' proposition, but also stated that Aston Villa and Spanish side Sevilla remain keen admirers.

It is worth noting that the Bees have been splashing the cash of late – which could be a sign that they’re investing the soon-to-be-acquired fee they'll receive for the 22-year-old marksman.

Dean Henderson:

It looks like the Blades are going to get their man – on loan, that is – after he was left out of Manchester United's squad for their pre-season training trip to China.

Eagle-eyed Twitter users also spotted the player replying to a fan's concerns that he wouldn't return to Bramall Lane this season, in which he told them not to worry.

Ben Osborn:

The Star understand that claims of a £3 million offer from the Blades for the Nottingham Forest ace were on the money, but last night revealed that it had been rejected.

While the Championship side are said to want double the amount offered by United, Chris Wilder is not willing to pay over the odds for the versatile player, whose contract expires next summer.