Sheffield United: Transfer deals close as Chris Wilder reveals his wanted list

Sheffield United will be celebrating again shortly: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Wilder, who is monitoring Nottingham Forest's Ben Osborn, Neal Maupay of Brentford and Swansea City's Oli McNBurnie, also indicated he will prolong Ravel Morrison's stay at Bramall Lane after being impressed by the midfielder's attitude since arriving on trial earlier this summer.

All four players, together with former loanee Dean Henderson, are known to be interested in moves to South Yorkshire following United's promotion to the Premier League last term.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder: Dave Howarth/PA Wire

Speaking ahead of tomorrow's friendly against Real Betis at the Algarve Stadium near Faro, Wilder said: "We're deep in negotiation with four or five players. It has ramped-up. It's been tireless. If we get them great. If not, we move on.

"I know people want to see new players in the shirt but the situation is we're working really hard and we're really confident we can add to the group. We know we have to. We're close.

"I'd love to get two or three in by the middle of next week. And then get them into the games."

After unveiling Phil Jagielka and their new record signing Luke Freeman before travelling to Portugal for warm-weather training, United have continued to hold talks with the representatives and parent clubs of Wilder's preferred choices.

Although a minor heel injury could rule Morrison out of the meeting with Betis, Wilder admitted to being "delighted" by the player's attitude and application at their training camp in Vale do Lobo.

With both Henderson and his employers Manchester United keen for the goalkeeper to rejoin United after helping them win promotion from the Championship, the former England under-21 international's agents now appear to hold the key to finalising a deal all parties concerned expect to be ratified shortly.

"I believe the boy wants to come to us, Dean wants to come," Wilder said. "I believe Manchester United, in discussions, are very happy with what we've been able to do in terms of giving him a platform to improve as a goalkeeper."

Henderson, who helped Shrewsbury Town reach the League One play-offs a season before his role in United's return to the top-flight, is set to agree a new contract at Old Trafford before being granted permission to link-up with Wilder's squad.