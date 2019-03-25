Sheffield United: Tottenham Hotspur Women defender Renee Hector targeted by ‘disgraceful and wholly unacceptable racial abuse’ after racism complaint against Blades Ladies player

Women in Football have strongly condemned ‘disgraceful and wholly unacceptable racial abuse’ aimed at Tottenham Ladies player Renee Hector, who Sheffield United forward Sophie Jones was found guilty of racially abusing last week.

Hector has been targeted since she reported racial abuse against her in January, as a result of which United forward Jones was banned for five games last week.

In a statement, Women in Football said: "Women in Football wishes to express disgust at the disgraceful and wholly unacceptable racial abuse directed at Renee Hector of Tottenham Ladies on social media.

READ MORE: Ex-Championship boss believes fitness of this man could be key to Blades’ promotion hopes

"We would like to commend Renee for calling out the racial abuse she received while playing for Spurs against Sheffield United, and the prompt action taken by the relevant governing bodies and club."

Jones was banned for five games, fined £200 and ordered to attend an education course after the FA found her guilty of using ‘abusive and/or insulting words that included reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race’.

Sophie Jones of Sheffield Utd is tackled by Coral-Jade Haines of Tottenham during the FA Women's Championship game at the Olympic Legacy Park, Sheffield. Photograph by Harry Marshall/Sportimage

Jones denied the charge and later left United ‘by mutual consent’ after being found guilty, but maintained her innocence in a statement she posted on Twitter.

READ MORE: ‘We can push on in Premier League if we get there’ says Blades star

“I would like to state on record that I do not condone racism in any form and I will continue to stand by this statement,” it read.

“I strongly stand firm that I am not guilty with regards to the charge that the FA have brought against me.

"It is with a heavy heart that I feel I am unable to continue within football and play under an organization that I do not have any confidence in.”