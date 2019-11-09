Sheffield United: Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino says Blades were 'worst opposition' Spurs could have had after Champions League win

Mauricio Pochettino manager of Tottenham: James Wilson/Sportimage

Spurs' horrible start to the season continued as they were again sub-standard in stuttering to a 1-1 draw against United, leaving them with just three wins from their opening 12 league games.

Spurs led at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium through Son Heung-min, but George Baldock's 78th-minute leveller earned the Blades, who also had a goal marginally ruled out by VAR, a deserved point.

And Pochettino said: "We are disappointed because we knew we were going to find a team who would be aggressive and very energetic, well organised.

"This is the worst opponent you can have when you come to play from Wednesday in the Champions League, a very long way.

"I am disappointed because in the moment we broke them down to go and lead 1-0 in the second half, not keeping that advantage or scoring the second goal in that moment when we dominated the game.