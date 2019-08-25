Sheffield United: THIS is what Bramall Lane looks like on FIFA 20 as Blades' stadium features on game for first time following promotion to Premier League
This is what Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium will look like on the FIFA 20 computer game, following the Blades’ promotion to the Premier League.
By Danny Hall
Sunday, 25 August, 2019, 14:20
Early shots of the game, ahead of its release in just over a month, show a number of impressive details captured by EA Sports, including the signage on the Tony Currie Stand which hails United’s greatest ever player and the ‘Forged in Steel’ banner which sits above the top tier of the Bramall Lane end.
Each top-flight club has their ground rendered in-game, whereas United’s ‘home’ in the game previously has been a generic stadium.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
United’s players have also undergone in-depth scanning by the game’s makers, to give them a more realistic appearance in-game.