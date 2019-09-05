Sheffield United: THIS is Blades fans' brilliant new song paying tribute to their £20m record signing Oli McBurnie
He is the most expensive signing in the history of Sheffield United… and now £20m man Oli McBurnie has his own proper terrace song, which got its first airing at Chelsea last weekend.
McBurnie’s first goal for United, against Leicester City, saw him serenaded with chants of his name, to White Stripes’ Seven Nation Army.
But now he has something a lot more original, to the tune of Norman Greenbaum’s Spirit of the Sky, which was debuted on the concourse at Stamford Bridge.
McBurnie himself seemed to love the chant, too – retweeting more than one video of it on Twitter, after the Blades hit back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 thanks to a late equaliser.
The chant (above) in full…
He’s our striker, he’s our number nine,
Scoring goals in the red and white,
£20million and he came from Swansea,
And he goes by the name of McBurnieee…
Meanwhile McBurnie held clear-the-air talks with his Scotland teammates after comments, caught on video, saw his commitment to his national team questioned.
The 23-year-old was kept away from the media spotlight as Scotland prepared for their upcoming clashes with Russie and Belgium, but spoke with manager Steve Clarke before clearing the air with his teammates.