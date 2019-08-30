Sheffield United: 'They will give teams in this league a lot of problems' - Chelsea manager Frank Lampard on Blades test
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is looking forward to renewing acquaintances with Chris Wilder when Sheffield United travel to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
Lampard locked horns with Wilder and the Blades last term while in charge of Derby County.
And he was very impressed with what he saw from United and their manager, both last season and this.
‘They have started well,” Lampard said.
“I was hugely impressed with them last season, their style of play and formation.
“The job Chris has done there can’t be underestimated, and I don’t think it is.
“The recognition he has got is very well deserved - to take that club from where he has, to play with a style and identity he has, when he is a man who feels deeply about the club.
“I felt that when we went to Sheffield United last year on the line next to him.
“I look forward to going up against him, against a good team who have stuck to their principles and who will give teams in this league a lot of problems.”