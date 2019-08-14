Sheffield United: 'These boys will get better and better'
Chris Wilder believes his team will grow stronger as the Premier League season unfolds, rather than wilt under the pressure of a fight for Premier League survival.
But, speaking ahead of Sunday's game against Crystal Palace, the Sheffield United manager insisted humility holds the key to the club's hopes of establishing itself at the highest level.
"I honestly reckon we're going to get better as we go on," Wilder said. "I think we'll grow into it, I really do.
"We brought quite a few new players in over the summer and they'll get better and better as their understanding of how we do things here, how we go about things on the pitch, improves.
"As we get further in, I can see us growing as a group. That's what I'm expecting to see happen. And for good reason."
United opened the campaign with a draw at AFC Bournemouth last weekend, with captain Billy Sharp scoring a deserved equaliser during the closing stages after Chris Mepham had pounced for the hosts.
Describing that as "a really good result" against opponents embarking upon their fifth consecutive year in the top-flight, Wilder predicted United will reap the benefits of their display in Dorset when Roy Hodgson's side travel to South Yorkshire.
"None of our players will get carried away and think they are better than what they are," Wilder continued, ahead of United's first PL home fixture since 2007. "There's too many characters and leaders in there for that to happen. The same goes for the staff.
"Hopefully that gives them a little bit more belief, going toe to toe with a very good side."