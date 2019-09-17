Sheffield United: 'There's no problems between me and Chris Wilder,' Prince Abdullah says

Chris Wilder: James Wilson/Sportimage

The Saudi Arabian, who is poised to become sole owner of the Premier League club following a High Court ruling earlier this week, pledged to do "anything that is needed" to help Wilder establish his team at the highest level.

Kevin McCabe, who is considering an appeal against the decision requiring him to relinquish his stake in United's parent company, has claimed Wilder will have some "thinking to do" following Monday's events in London.

But Prince Abdullah said: "I have a very good relationship with Chris. I know a good coach when I see one. Chris is a great coach. He is going to get better and he is getting better.

"For us I feel it is lucky that we found a coach like Chris. But in my philosophy and when you analyse why clubs are successful .Big clubs are the clubs that have no personality above the club. There is no owner, coach or player above the club. We all work for the club."

"We are blessed to have Chris," he added. "We are going to support him and hopefully he can lead us to better and bigger things."

Speaking to The Star before his disagreement with McCabe spilled into the public arena, Prince Abdullah expressed a desire to see Wilder remain at the helm for over a decade after he guided United out of League One. Last season's promotion, which saw United return to the top-flight for the first time since 2007, was his second at the helm after being appointed in 2016.

Claiming he fought and subsequently won a battle to increase Wilder's recruitment budget ahead of the new campaign, Prinxe Abdullah said: "The transfer budget for this year was £30m. I fought hard with my ex-partner, and you can ask Chris Wilder, and we raised it to £40m.

HRH Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud © BLADES SPORTS PHOTOGRAPHY

"That is much more than many Premier League clubs have spent. In January we have to look at our position in the table and talk to Chris. We will do anything that is needed."

"We always have to be to be reasonable and responsible," Prince Abdullah continued. "It is not about spending, it is about spending wisely. God forbid we get relegated, we don't want to buy the type of player that will leave the club if we get relegated because Sheffield United is a Premier League club."