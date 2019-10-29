Sheffield United: There’s more to come from me, says Lys Mousset as he reveals his table target for Blades after scoring against Arsenal and West Ham

Lys Mousset of Sheffield United celebrates scoring the equalising goal at West Ham: James Wilson/Sportimage

The French striker netted his third goal in United colours at the London Stadium to earn a point for Chris Wilder side against the Hammers, who had earlier led thanks to Robert Snodgrass’ opener on the stroke of half time.

Mousset dropped to the bench after he scored the winner against Arsenal less than a week earlier, but came off it to once again delight United’s supporters.

And the striker, fast becoming a fans’ favourite at Bramall Lane, said after the game: “There’s a lot more to come from me. I’m trying to work hard on my fitness and hopefully start more games.

“I’ve been working hard with the team and the manager believes in me. It’s hard to say when I’ll be at 100 per cent but I’m working hard for the team and I’m very happy to be a part of this team.

“I have been waiting for this chance since I came to England, to prove myself, and I want to show the fans what I’m about.”