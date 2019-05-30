Sheffield United: The name of the latest player being touted for a move to Bramall Lane will surprise no one

Matt Prestridge, Alan Knill and Chris Wilder have been discussing transfers: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

When suggestions surfaced earlier this week that Gallagher once again features on Wilder's summer shopping list, they will have come as no surprise to those who have tracked United's recent manoeuvres in the transfer market. Or those, following his team's promotion from the Championship, who listened to the 51-year-old remind he wants to sign "assets" with "potential" ahead of the new Premier League season.

Although Gallagher is unlikely to feature among United's immediate priorities - Swansea City's Oli McBurnie and Neal Maupay of Brentford are two of their leading targets - the 23-year-old does tick the boxes Wilder uses to decide which players to pursue from the spreadsheet of possibilities his scouting department has compiled since being established in 2016.

A former England under-20 international, Gallagher enrolled on Southampton's academy programme following a stint with Plymouth Argyle. Having completed loan spells with MK Dons and Blackburn Rovers, he then completed a temporary switch to Birmingham City before returning to Hampshire, making six outings last term.

Despite amassing a creditable 26 appearances for Southampton, Gallagher has reached the stage of his career where he requires more opportunities to progress. Given Wilder's previous interest, he could decide to force the issue if United submit a concrete bid.

Gallagher first emerged as a potential signing 12 months ago when, after finishing 10th in the Championship, United began the process of bolstering a squad which eventually go on to secure second place.

Wilder, after being impressed with his combination of power and technique, failed to secure his release on that occasion before flirting wirh the idea again in January.

Although Gary Madine and Scott Hogan were his eventual picks, Wilder has a habit of maintaining an interest in players he has attempted to capture in the past. Indeed Hogan also featured on his agenda this time last year before Aston Villa's financial demands, coupled with Steve Bruce's refusal to sell, forced United to postpone the deal until midway through the campaign.