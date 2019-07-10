Sheffield United: The key update over David De Gea's Manchester United future that could pave the way for Dean Henderson to finally rejoin Blades on loan
Dean Henderson’s loan return to Sheffield United could move a step closer, with Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘confident’ that David De Gea will sign a new contract at Old Trafford.
Henderson, who impressed on loan at Bramall Lane last season as the Blades won automatic promotion to the Premier League, has made no secret of his desire to be the No.1 goalkeeper at Old Trafford in the future.
But, if that ambition won’t be realised next season, he also wants to return to United on loan and play for them in the top-flight, after establishing himself as a firm fans’ favourite last year.
His future hinged largely on the future of De Gea, who has less than a year to run on his current contract.
But Solskjaer insists he is ‘confident’ that the Spaniard will remain, after the Red Devils offered him fresh terms thought to be worth around £350,000 a week.
"David has had a summer where he's been negotiating and we hope we're going to get it sorted," Solskjaer said.
"I'm positive, of course with David I've said many times how lucky I am and happy we are to have him in goal."
Henderson was excused from his parent club’s summer tour, and it is thought that the Old Trafford hierarchy are willing to let him leave on loan once more – but only after he signs a new deal with them.
If De Gea remains as Solskjaer’s No.1, the Norweigan also has Sergio Romero and Joel Pereira to call upon – as well as the veteran stopper, Lee Grant.