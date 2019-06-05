Sheffield United: The important VAR update that may affect Blades fans at Bramall Lane in the Premier League
Some VAR decisions will be shown on Bramall Lane’s big screens in games involving Sheffield United next season, the Premier League have announced.
Top-flight clubs have been updated on the plans for the introduction of the Video Assistant Referees (VAR) next term, including in-stadium communications for fans and decisions overturned due to the technology.
A Premier League statement read: “Premier League clubs were today provided with an update on plans for the introduction of Video Assistant Referees (VAR) in the competition next season.
“This included details on in-stadium communications, in particular when there is a clear delay to a match because of VAR, and when refereeing decisions are over-turned due to the intervention of VAR.
“The Premier League has created graphics which will be displayed on giant screens to explain any VAR-related delay to a match, and any over-turned decision. Additionally, if the VAR believes there is a definitive video-clip which helps explain an over-turned decision to fans, it will be broadcast on giant screens.
“In addition, the Premier League is investigating the possibility of messages and video-clips being viewed on handheld devices via an app.
“For clubs which do not have giant screens in their stadium, VAR communications will be made via a combination of PA announcements and messages on scoreboards.”