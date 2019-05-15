Sheffield United: The future of Bramall Lane’s next generation
Having outlined plans to send some of Sheffield United's younger players out on loan to further their development, Chris Wilder and his staff have until September 2 to arrange deals with League One and League Two clubs.
Although the transfer window for Premier League and Championship sides closes nearly a month earlier, teams in the bottom two divisions can continue doing business for another three-and-a-half weeks as part of an overhaul of England's transfer window system.
Regan Slater, who spent the campaign with Carlisle, is highly-regarded by coaching staff at Bramall Lane and unless they decide to expose him to top-flight football next term, is likely to be tasked with furthering his development no lower than the third tier.
Tyler Smith is another of the Steelphalt Academy's most exciting young prospects, after helping Doncaster Rovers qualify for the League One play-offs.