Sheffield United: The Blades star named in feature on players who've made 'surprisingly good starts' to Premier League season
After a breathless first three-and-a-half weeks of the Premier League season, Sheffield United sit tenth in the formative top-flight table – sandwiched between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.
With one win and two draws so far, even the most pessimistic of Blades would struggle to be anything but encouraged by their start.
And those outside Bramall Lane are taking notice, too, after John Lundstram was named in a FourFourTwo feature which picked eight players who have made ‘surprisingly good starts’ to the Premier League campaign.
The midfielder has started each of United’s four league games to date, and scored a memorable winner as they beat Crystal Palace at a packed Bramall Lane.
And the magazine’s Richard Jolly picked Lundstram as one of the standout surprise packages over the opening four games.
“There were plenty of heroes in Sheffield United’s promotion season, but it's hard to argue that Lundstram was one of them,” Jolly wrote.
“He only started five Championship games; now he has begun four in the Premier League already. If the logical assumption was that the 25-year-old would be ushered to the exit as they looked for upgrades, manager Chris Wilder told the midfielder he could have a part to play.
“A shift from 3-4-1-2 to 3-5-2 helped, and Lundstram earned the Blades their first top-flight win since 2007 with his goal against Crystal Palace.