Sheffield United: 'That was for the fans' says Chris Wilder after Blades' first win back in the Premier League

Sheffield United's John Lundstram (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

John Lundstram's second-half strike sealed a 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace as top-flight football made a long-awaited return to Bramall Lane.

Back in the Premier League for the first time since their relegation in 2007 amid the controversial Carlos Tevez affair, the Blades built on their opening-day draw at Bournemouth with three points on Sunday.

Lundstram fired home the decisive goal after 47 minutes and the majority of the 30,197 crowd responded with a noise to rock the foundations of the world's oldest professional football stadium.

"I know more than anyone what these supporters have had to go through and what they have been served up and had to deal with," said Wilder, a Blades fan and former ballboy and player.

"But they kept coming back every week and supporting the team - 22,000 fans when 12th in League One, that's ridiculous.

"They kept coming for a reason, because it's their football club. Sometimes these days would have seemed a million miles off, so this is definitely a day for our supporters and one for them to enjoy and stick down in the memory bank.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"They have gone through the mill, these are not glory-hunting supporters. This club can go anywhere at any stage - and it has done. But hopefully now we are in the right direction and everyone has enjoyed today."

Wilder's side played with gusto and energy throughout, matching their hard work with some fine football along the way.

Their only real scare came in the opening five minutes when Christian Benteke stung the palms of Dean Henderson with a shot from a tight angle, while Wilfried Zaha was largely anonymous.

"It's a good day, from my point of view as manager of the football club, how we played today with and without the ball," said Wilder.

"The biggest thing was managing the game - first home game back in the Premier League after 12 years and the passionate fans and the atmosphere. That was always a given, we had to make sure we married that up with a disciplined performance and a well-balanced performance. I felt we did that."

Palace have now drawn a blank in both of their matches so far this season, following a goalless draw with Everton.