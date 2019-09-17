Sheffield United: 'Thanks for the memories' - Blades wave farewell to Ivy Lane as they welcome Bramall Lane into Fifa 20 computer game for first time
Bramall Lane, the home of Sheffield United, is set to feature in Fifa 20 for the first time this season following the Blades’ promotion to the Premier League.
By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 17th September 2019, 16:04 pm
Updated 5 minutes ago
The Star revealed recently how the Blades’ home ground appeared on the latest instalment of the popular football game.
And, ahead of the game’s release on September 27, United today waved goodbye to Ivy Lane – the generic stadium that had previously been their home – and welcomed the Lane, in all its rendered glory.
Early shots from the game show a number of impressive details captured by EA Sports, including the signage on the Tony Currie Stand which hails United’s greatest ever player and the ‘Forged in Steel’ banner which sits above the top tier of the Bramall Lane end.