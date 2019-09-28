Sheffield United: 'Thank you Kevin McCabe' banner unveiled on side of Bramall Lane hotel paying tribute to former co-owner ahead of visit of European champions Liverpool
A banner thanking former co-owner Kevin McCabe has appeared at Bramall Lane ahead of Sheffield United’s clash with European champions Liverpool this afternoon.
McCabe's long association with United effectively came to an end earlier this month when he lost a bitter High Court battle with his former business partner, Prince Abdullah, for sole control of the Blades.
A judge ruled that McCabe must sell his 50 per cent stake in United’s parent company to the Saudi prince, who must also buy Bramall Lane and the club’s other property interests from McCabe before next July.
McCabe this morning met shareholders in his SUL company [Sheffield United Limited] at a meeting at the Copthorne Hotel, to outline his next steps as he considers an appeal against the ruling.
And, as Jurgen Klopp's Reds arrived at Bramall Lane, they passed a banner on the side of the hotel, overlooking the south stand at Bramall Lane, thanking McCabe for his efforts since taking charge at Bramall Lane.
It read: “Thank you Kevin McCabe. Most true Blades fans recognise the hard work, time & effort you gave to make our club one to be proud of.”
The banner, which signs off UTB, also adds 'Sponsored by Copthorne Sheffield’.
Its unveiling seemed to split opinion. Fan Alan Fidler said: “Let’s all move on Kevin! Thanks for your efforts! But at the end of the day ‘the deal was all your own doing’. Onwards & forwards Blades.”
But John Curtis reiterated the banner’s sentiment, adding simply: “Thank you Kevin McCabe.”