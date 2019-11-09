Sheffield United: Team news from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Blades face Spurs in Premier League

Sheffield United have named an unchanged side to face Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 9th November 2019, 2:10 pm
Updated Saturday, 9th November 2019, 2:10 pm
Sheffield United's Lys Mousset has fitted in well at Sheffield United: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick lead the line again, while Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie are on the bench.

United, making their first ever visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, have also named the same substitutes as last weekend’s 3-0 win over Burnley.

Spurs: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Dier, Sanchez, Davies, Sissoko, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Dele, Son, Kane. Subs: Vorm, Alderweireld, Foyth, Winks, Sessegnon, Eriksen, Lucas.

Blades: Henderson, Baldock, Stevens, Fleck, O'Connell, Basham, Lundstram, Egan, Norwood, McGoldrick, Mousset. Subs: L. Freeman, McBurnie, Sharp, Robinson, Jagielka, Moore, Bešić.