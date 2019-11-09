Sheffield United: Team news from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Blades face Spurs in Premier League

Sheffield United's Lys Mousset has fitted in well at Sheffield United: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick lead the line again, while Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie are on the bench.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United, making their first ever visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, have also named the same substitutes as last weekend’s 3-0 win over Burnley.

Spurs: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Dier, Sanchez, Davies, Sissoko, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Dele, Son, Kane. Subs: Vorm, Alderweireld, Foyth, Winks, Sessegnon, Eriksen, Lucas.