Sheffield United: Team news for Premier League clash against Watford at Vicarage Road
Sheffield United face Watford this afternoon in their last Premier League game before the international break.
Saturday, 5th October 2019, 14:03 pm
Updated
Saturday, 5th October 2019, 14:04 pm
And for the clash at Vicarage Road, United boss Chris Wilder named an unchanged side from last week’s narrow defeat at home to Liverpool.
There’s a change on the bench though as Billy Sharp returns after completing his three-match ban against the European champions.
He replaces Leon Clarke amongst the subs.
Blades: Henderson, Baldock, Stevens, Fleck, O'Connell, Basham, Lundstram, McBurnie, Robinson, Egan, Norwood.Subs: L. Freeman, Sharp, Jagielka, Mousset, Osborn, Moore, Bešić.