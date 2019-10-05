Sheffield United: Team news for Premier League clash against Watford at Vicarage Road

Sheffield United face Watford this afternoon in their last Premier League game before the international break.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 5th October 2019, 14:03 pm
Updated Saturday, 5th October 2019, 14:04 pm
Billy Sharp of Sheffield Utd: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

And for the clash at Vicarage Road, United boss Chris Wilder named an unchanged side from last week’s narrow defeat at home to Liverpool.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

There’s a change on the bench though as Billy Sharp returns after completing his three-match ban against the European champions.

He replaces Leon Clarke amongst the subs.

Blades: Henderson, Baldock, Stevens, Fleck, O'Connell, Basham, Lundstram, McBurnie, Robinson, Egan, Norwood.Subs: L. Freeman, Sharp, Jagielka, Mousset, Osborn, Moore, Bešić.