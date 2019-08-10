Sheffield United Team News: John Lundstram starts for Blades as they kick off Premier League adventure at Bournemouth
John Lundstram is one of eight players to make his top-flight debut as Sheffield United kick off their Premier League adventure at Bournemouth
Lundstram partners John Fleck and captain Ollie Norwood in midfield, while Callum Robinson is upfront with David McGoldrick.
New signing Mo Besic is on the bench, alongside record buy Oli McBurnie and club captain Billy Sharp.
Former Blades goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale makes his debut for the Cherries.
Blades: Henderson, Baldock, Basham, Egan, O'Connell, Stevens, Fleck, Norwood (c), Lundstram, Robinson, McGoldrick. Subs: Moore, Freeman, McBurnie, Sharp, Jagielka, Osborn, Besic.
Bournemouth: Ramsdale, Cook, Ake, King, Lerma, Wilson, Smith, Rico, Fraser, Billing, Mepham. Subs: Boruc, Surman, Solanke, Ibe, Daniels, Wilson, Simpson.