Sheffield United Team News: Debut for Ravel Morrison, McBurnie and Sharp start for Blades against Blackburn

Ravel Morrison made his Sheffield United debut in a much-changed side to take on Blackburn Rovers in the Carabao Cup tonight.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 27 August, 2019, 18:49
Ravel Morrison

Manager Chris Wilder makes ten changes from the side against Leicester on Saturday, with only Ollie Norwood keeping his place.

Billy Sharp is upfront with £20m striker Oli McBurnie.

New 'keeper Michael Verrips is on the bench alongside Enda Stevens, Chris Basham and Lys Mousset.

Blades: Moore, Freeman, Jagielka, Stearman, Bryan, Osborn, Norwood, Besic, Morrison, McBurnie, Sharp. Subs: Stevens, Basham Lundstram, Freeman, McGoldrick, Verrips, Mousset

Rovers: Leutwiler, Nyambe, Williams, Cunningham, Smallwood, Armstrong, Rothwell, Dack, Lenihan, Evans, Buckley. Subs: Walton, Gallagher, Graham, Chapman, Travis, Grayson, Rankin-Costello.