Sheffield United Team News: Debut for Ravel Morrison, McBurnie and Sharp start for Blades against Blackburn
Ravel Morrison made his Sheffield United debut in a much-changed side to take on Blackburn Rovers in the Carabao Cup tonight.
Manager Chris Wilder makes ten changes from the side against Leicester on Saturday, with only Ollie Norwood keeping his place.
Billy Sharp is upfront with £20m striker Oli McBurnie.
New 'keeper Michael Verrips is on the bench alongside Enda Stevens, Chris Basham and Lys Mousset.
Blades: Moore, Freeman, Jagielka, Stearman, Bryan, Osborn, Norwood, Besic, Morrison, McBurnie, Sharp. Subs: Stevens, Basham Lundstram, Freeman, McGoldrick, Verrips, Mousset
Rovers: Leutwiler, Nyambe, Williams, Cunningham, Smallwood, Armstrong, Rothwell, Dack, Lenihan, Evans, Buckley. Subs: Walton, Gallagher, Graham, Chapman, Travis, Grayson, Rankin-Costello.