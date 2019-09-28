Sheffield United: Team news for Bramall Lane clash with European champions Liverpool
Sheffield United will look to spring a surprise this afternoon when they face European champions Liverpool at Bramall Lane.
And Chris Wilder has selected the same starting eleven that won at Everton a week ago, in his quest to do so.
That means John Lundstram and Jack O’Connell both face their boyhood club – O’Connell watched the Reds win the Champions League title last season, beating Spurs - while striker Lys Mousset, who scored at Goodison Park, has to be content with a place on the bench.
Skipper Billy Sharp completes his three-match ban this afternoon, after being sent off in United’s last home league game against Southampton.
Blades: Henderson, Baldock, Basham, Egan, O’Connell, Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Lundstram, McBurnie, Robinson.
Subs: L.Freeman, Jagielka, Mousset, Osborn, Clarke, Moore, Bešić.
The Reds have also named an unchanged XI, while Divock Origi returns to the bench after recovering from an ankle issue.
Liverpool: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Mane, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Kelleher, Lovren, Milner, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Origi.