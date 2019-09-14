Sheffield United: Team news from Bramall Lane as Blades take on Southampton in Premier League
Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, two changes to his side for this afternoon’s Premier League clash at home to Southampton this afternoon.
By Danny Hall
Saturday, 14th September 2019, 14:02 pm
Updated 3 minutes ago
David McGoldrick comes in for Callum Robinson up front, while John Fleck returns from injury to replace Luke Freeman in midfield.
Both Robinson and Freeman are amongst the substitutes.
Che Adams, the former Blade, starts for the Saints.
Blades: Henderson, Baldock, Stevens, Fleck, O'Connell, Basham, Lundstram, McBurnie, Egan, Norwood (c), McGoldrick. Subs: Freeman, Sharp, Robinson, Mousset, Osborn, Moore, Bešić.
Saints: Gunn, Cédric, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Yoshida, Højbjerg (c), Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Boufal, Djenepo, Adams. Subs: McCarthy, Stephens, Bertrand, Valery, Armstrong, Long, Ings.