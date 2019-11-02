Sheffield United: Team news from Bramall Lane as Blades take on Burnley in Premier League

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has made one change to his side for this afternoon’s Premier League clash against Burnley at Bramall Lane.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 2:08 pm
Updated Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 2:08 pm
Sheffield United have enjoyed an impressive start to the season

French striker Lys Mousset, who netted the equaliser against West Ham at the London Stadium, is recalled to the starting eleven, while Callum Robinson drops to the bench.

Blades: Henderson, Baldock, Stevens, Fleck, O'Connell, Basham, Lundstram, Egan, Norwood, McGoldrick, Mousset. Subs: L. Freeman, McBurnie, Sharp, Robinson, Jagielka, Moore, Bešić.

Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Pieters, Tarkowski, Mee, Westwood, Hendrick, Cork, McNeil, Barnes, Rodriguez. Subs: Hart, Bardsley, Gibson, Taylor, Brady, Lennon, Vydra