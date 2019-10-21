Sheffield United: Team news for Arsenal clash as Blades take on Gunners at Bramall Lane

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, made two changes to his side for this evening’s clash with Arsenal at Bramall Lane.

David McGoldrick is back from his recent injury to start upfront, alongside Lys Mousset.

John Fleck is also passed fit to play.

Oli McBurnie drops to the bench after it emerged today that he has been charged with drink-driving.

Callum Robinson is also amongst the substitutes.

Arsenal, meanwhile, make one change from their last Premier League game. Joe Willock returns, at the expense of Dani Ceballos.

Blades: Henderson, Baldock, Stevens, Fleck, O'Connell, Basham, Lundstram, Egan, Norwood, McGoldrick, Mousset. Subs: L. Freeman, McBurnie, Sharp, Robinson, Jagielka, Moore, Bešić.