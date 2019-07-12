Sheffield United: Team news ahead of Real Betis match after Callum Robinson bid accepted
Ravel Morrison is Sheffield United's only doubt for their friendly with Real Betis after Chris Wilder confirmed Phil Jagielka and Luke Freeman are set to feature against the Spaniards.
United, who are poised to unveil Callum Robinson as their third new signing of the transfer window, face Joan Francesc Ferrer Sicilia's team at the Algarve Stadium tonight as preparations for the Premier League season gather pace.
Jagielka, who started his career with United before spending 12 years at Everton, returned to South Yorkshire before Wilder's squad travelled to Portugal. Freeman, previously of Queens Park Rangers, became the most expensive purchase in the club's history when he left Loftus Road earlier this month.
"Everyone is okay apart from Ravel," Wilder said, explaining United will examine the midfielder's injured heel before a decision is taken on his involvement. "We eased ourselves in for a few days, back into training, and have been going at it full on ever since then. There's no issues with anyone else and that shows, I think, the way we do it works."
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
Morrison, aged 26, has joined United on trial after leaving Ostersund at the end of the Swedish season. The former Manchester United and England under-21 midfielder has also represented Birmingham City and West Ham.
Robinson, two years Morrison's junior, is expected to complete a transfer to United shortly after Preston North End accepted their offer - believed to be just shy of £8m -for the Republic of Ireland international. He scored 13 goals in all competitions last term.