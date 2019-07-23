Sheffield United take 'major step forward' with Nottingham Forest transfer target Ben Osborn
Sheffield United are ‘close’ to securing their sixth signing of the summer with the transfer of Nottingham Forest’s Ben Osborn.
There are reports that ‘significant progress’ has been made on the deal which should be finalised in the next 24 hours.
The Star reported on Monday that Sheffield United were readying another offer for the versatile midfielder after seeing an initial £3m bid rejected.
The deal has now taken an ‘important step’ forward with just personal terms to be arranged.
Osborn, who can play in midfield or at wing-back, was identified as a target for Sheffield United following their promotion to the Premier League.
The 24-year-old is in the last year of his contract at the City Ground, and Forest are willing to cash in this summer – rather than lose him for nothing in 2020.
Osborn came off the bench in Forest’s friendly against Crystal Palace on Friday, and some fans suggested he was waving goodbye to the Forest faithful at the end of the game.
But boss Lamouchi said: “He is still part of the squad. It is only you in the media that talk about him going!
“He has a very good attitude. He is very positive and very professional.
“I cannot complain about him at all. I do not understand why anyone would want him to leave.
“He is very polite and very professional. He could be a good help for the team.”
Osborn would be United’s sixth summer signing after Luke Freeman, Ravel Morrison, Callum Robinson, Phil Jagielka and Lys Mousset all arriving at Bramall Lane.