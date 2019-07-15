Sheffield United: Swansea City 'turn down' Blades' fresh £15m bid for Oliver McBurnie
Swansea City are understood to have rejected Sheffield United's latest bid for their star striker Oliver McBurnie, with a new and improved £15 million said to have been turned down.
The Blades were believed to have tabled an opening offer of £10 million last week, which was immediately rejected by the Welsh side – despite financial problems that have seen them forced to bolster their side with free transfers and loan players this summer.
According to BBC Sport, the Swans have now knocked back another approach from United, who are said to have upped their initial offer to £15 million.
The news is in keeping with previous suggestions that Swansea would be seeking a fee region of £20 million for the Scotland international, who tore up the Championship last season with a ruthless goalscoring streak that saw him net 22 league goals.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
It will be intriguing to see which striker the Blades manage to land in the coming days, as they have also been frustrated in their pursuit of Brentford's Neal Maupay – with West Ham United now apparently looking to hijack the deal.
Meanwhile, Chris Wilder told the Star over the weekend that he'll be pressing on with transfer business this week, and Nottingham Forest's Ben Osborn is expected to be his next acquisition. The club have already added former Bramall Lane hero Phil Jagielka, set-piece maestro Luke Freeman, and versatile forward Callum Robinson to their squad, as they look to strengthen considerably ahead of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign.