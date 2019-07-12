Sheffield United: Swansea City chairman claims only 'knockout offer' would see Blades target Oli McBurnie sold
Swansea City chairman Trevor Birch has claimed that his side won't be selling their star striker Oliver McBurnie on the cheap this summer, amid increasing interest from Sheffield United.
The Scotland international dazzled in the Championship last season, scoring 22 league goals in a blistering 2018/19 campaign. His fine form certainly didn't go unnoticed, with Blades boss Chris Wilder making him a primary target for the summer transfer window.
Speaking to BBC Sport, Birch gave an insight into the Swans' transfer policy, and said: “It would be loans and frees, that's the market we're looking at. If it's a small transfer fee then possibly, but that's where we are. That's our current financial position."
Going on to discuss McBurnie specifically, the chairman said: “We will try to keep hold of key players, those players who we all know are going to be key. That's something I am going to try to achieve.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
"There may be a knockout offer that the club can't refuse - that's the same for any club - but we haven't had that yet. Hopefully we can keep what we have intact and then build in the one or two areas where we need to strengthen."
By the sounds of things, Birch is certainly eager to keep the 23-year-old at the club, but his comments do suggest that financial issues may see them forced to cash in on their star player. While it is possible to earn promotion without spending big – United last season, for example – it is a rarity, and selling McBurnie would free up some much needed funds to strengthen in other areas.
Meanwhile, the Blades are understood to be moving closer to landing Preston North End forward Callum Robinson, while Brentford's Neal Maupay remains a key target.