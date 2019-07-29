Sheffield United: Swansea City boss gives verdict on chances of Oli McBurnie joining Blades this summer
Swansea City manager Steve Cooper has spoken out over increased speculation that Sheffield United will land their star striker Oli McBurnie this summer.
Blades boss Chris Wilder is set to take the club's summer recruitment up a notch this week, as he looks to add more strength to his squad with less than a fortnight to go until the 2019/20 Premier League season begins.
McBurnie is understood to be United's top target, and the Blades will hope that the player's recent admission that he was 'flattered' by the club's interest will help to push through the eagerly anticipated deal.
Discussing the Scotland international's future, via BBC Sport, Swans boss Steve Cooper admitted: "You don't want to lose any good players. Anything is possible, but until such time as I hear differently we'll be preparing with Oli for (this week's match against) Hull.”
He continued: "He's a really good player and just as good a person. As far I'm concerned it's business as usual and we keep working with him."
Clearly, while Cooper understands losing the 23-year-old could be an inevitability, he won't give up the player without a fight. It is believed that the Swans will push for a £20m fee for their talisman, who scored 24 goals for his side last season.
However, Wilder is know for his ability to secure a bargain, and will be hopeful of sealing a deal this week for a fee closer to £15m.