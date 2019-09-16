Sheffield United: Supporters to get chance to quiz Blades' new owners, manager Chris Wilder and chief exec Stephen Bettis at fans' forum following High Court verdict
Sheffield United supporters will get the chance to quiz the Blades' new sole owners, manager Chris Wilder and chief executive Stephen Bettis at a fans' forum arranged following this morning’s High Court verdict.
The battle over the ownership of United reached its conclusion this morning, with Prince Abdullah bin Mosa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Sa'ud now set to assume full control of the club.
Sheffield United Limited, owned by Kevin McCabe, has been ordered to sell its shares to UTB, LLC, owned by Prince Abdullah, by Mr Justice Fancourt after three months of deliberations.
And Blades fans will have their chance to quiz representatives of the new sole owners, Wilder and Bettis this Thursday, at a fans’ forum in the Platinum Suite at Bramall Lane.
A total of 350 free tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, from the ticket office, for season ticket holders from tomorrow at 9am. The event will be a question-and-answer session from the floor and will be hosted by club liason officer John Garrett.
