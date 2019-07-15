Sheffield United supporters 'attacked by fans carrying knives and broken glass' before pre-season friendly against Real Betis in Portugal
Sheffield United fans were attacked by rival fans ‘with knives and broken glass’ before their friendly against Real Betis in Portugal on Friday evening, eyewitness have told The Star.
United began their preparations for life in the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over the La Liga outfit, thanks to David McGoldrick’s winner.
But, before the game at the Algarve, some United supporters were attacked by Betis fans after their coach dropped them off near a fan park outside the ground. Fans also reported being attacked by local police with truncheons, while there were also unconfirmed reports of rival supporters carrying knives.
One Blade, who asked not to be named, said: “A load of Betis nutters were dropped off their bus into the fan park, and ran in with knives and broken glasses.
“They attacked one Blade so he swung back, and it all kicked off. Police then kicked the living daylights out of about 15 Blades, left the Betis fans to run off and cornered us completely.”
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
Another United supporter posted a picture on social media of a fellow fan with an injury to his back, after he was struck by a police baton.
Although no alcohol was on sale in the ground, it was served in the fan park beforehand. “People were then being tested for alcohol at the turnstiles,” Blade Nick Hart said.
“Then, we just walked in. Nobody checked our tickets.”
Over 1,000 Blades fans made the journey to Portugal to follow their team, with many attending an open training session before the game on Friday evening.