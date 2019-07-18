Sheffield United: Sunderland look to land Blades defender as Black Cats plot route back to Championship
Sunderland are believed to have reignited their interest in Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan, who is set to leave Bramall Lane this summer after being transfer-listed at the end the 2017/18 season.
The Blades are looking to overhaul their squad ahead of the new campaign, with a host of fresh faces arriving in recent weeks – including the likes of midfield dynamo Ravel Morrison, and United favourite Phil Jagielka.
According to the Sky Sports, the Black Cats have upped their interest in Heneghan, having previously targeted the centre-back last summer.
However, the report suggests that Sunderland won't be alone in pursuing the former Everton youth academy starlet, with Championship side Reading set to provide stiff competition for the player.
The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Blackpool, and made 42 league appearances in a solid campaign that saw the Tangerines secure a 10th place finish.
Sunderland are desperate to claw their way out of League One last season, after falling at the final hurdle in the play-off final last season – a bitter pill for the supporters to swallow after previously suffering back-to-back relegations.
Meanwhile, United are expected to continue their recruitment drive over the coming days. The club have reportedly had an offer in the region of £9 million accepted for Bournemouth striker Lys Mousset, and are also believed to be in the running for Nottingham Forest midfielder Ben Osborn, and long term target Oli McBurnie.
Blades boss Chris Wilder is keen to make progress in landing his key targets ahead of the new season, as he looks to put together a squad capable of competing against England’s elite in the Premier League.