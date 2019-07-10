Sheffield United: Striker Tyler Smith signs new two-year deal at Bramall Lane - and is then loaned to League One side Bristol Rovers
Young Sheffield United striker Tyler Smith has signed a new two-year deal at Bramall Lane - and has joined League One side Bristol Rovers on loan.
The 20-year-old has put pen to paper on a new deal, tying him to United until 2021, and will spend next season on loan at the Memorial Stadium.
Smith scored ten goals in 23 starts on loan at Barrow in the National League last season, before he was recalled and sent for another temporary spell in League One with United’s neighbours, Doncaster Rovers.
He scored twice for Rovers on his debut against Burton Albion at the Keepmoat.
Rovers manager Graham Coughlan said: “We are pleased to be able to bring Tyler to the Club for the season ahead.
“He’s a player that has experience at this level and is highly thought of at his parent club and has proved his ability in previous loan spells.
“Tyler will give us more options at the top end of the pitch and will complement well what we already have in the squad.
“He joins us at a busy time, but the next few weeks will see Tyler fully integrated into the surroundings and well set for the start of the season.
“I would like to thank Chris and the staff at Sheffield United for allowing this deal to take shape and look forward to working with Tyler over the coming season.”