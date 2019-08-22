Sheffield United: Striker Oli McBurnie pictured leading chants in Swansea City end as his old team beat QPR at Loftus Road
Oliver McBurnie, the Sheffield United striker, was pictured leading the chants in the Swansea City end last night as his old side beat QPR at Loftus Road to go second in the Championship.
McBurnie, who joined United in the summer in a club-record deal that could rise as high as £20m, tweeted in the early hours of this morning that he had 'lost his voice'.
Swansea tweeted a picture of McBurnie at the game, with the caption 'Once a Jack...'
And the footage went down well on social media with Swans fans.
Scottish international McBurnie has made two appearances off the bench so far for United.
When he left, the striker described Swansea as 'his second home'.
“I leave with a heavy heart because Swansea as a city and as a football club has been so good to me. It’s my second home,” he said.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
“From the first day I arrived in Swansea I have felt nothing but warmth and support from everyone associated with the club and the fans.
“They believed in me, and that meant so much. Knowing that they had my back made me even more determined to succeed.
“Last season was the highlight of my career. Not just for the amount of goals I managed to score, but for the camaraderie of the squad and the connection we had with the supporters.
“Hopefully I’ve managed to repay their faith with my performances and goals. But the connection with them was special too.
“I can remember early last season I could hear them signing ‘Oli McBurnie, he’s one of our own’. That made me laugh as I’m a Scottish lad from Yorkshire being hailed as a Swansea boy.
“But it showed what they thought of me, and I’ll never forget the goosebumps I used to get when they sang my name. I like to think they recognised that I gave everything I had for them and the team.”