Sheffield United: Striker misses Sunderland clash to try and get ready for Liverpool
David McGoldrick will miss tomorrow's game against Sunderland, Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has confirmed, in order to give him the best possible chance of facing Liverpool this weekend.
The centre-forward sat-out Saturday's win over Everton after damaging his groin before the Premier League fixture at Goodison Park.
Revealing McGoldrick is also in danger of sitting out the meeting with Jurgen Klopp's side, Wilder said: "David won't be available. He'll be touch and go for the weekend. That's disappointing for David, and for us."
Despite being the only United striker yet to score this term, McGoldrick's technique, intelligence and passing repertoire means he is still one of the first names in United's matchday squad. The Republic of Ireland international suffered the injury during an impromptu shooting session, designed to improve his finishing in front of goal, before United departed for Merseyside.
Wilder is expected to make wholesale changes for the Carabao Cup third round tie, with defender Kean Bryan hoping for a recall after limping-out of United's game against Blackburn Rovers in the previous round. Sunderland are likely to be without Aiden McGeady, who scored a late equaliser during their League One draw with Bolton Wanderers.
I've got an experienced squad now," Wilder said. "We've got a few injuries and suspensions, so that squad is whittled down pretty quickly. But that's the same for every manager."