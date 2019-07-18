Sheffield United: Striker discussions continue as Blades poised to break their transfer record
Lys Mousset has edged a step closer to becoming Sheffield United's record signing, as Chris Wilder's preparations for the Premier League season continue to gather pace.
The centre-forward travelled to Bramall Lane earlier today, passing a medical ahead of his move from AFC Bournemouth, before continuing discussions with the club's hierarchy.
Although a deal has been agreed in principle - United's offer, reportedly in the region of £10m, was accepted by their top-flight rivals earlier this week - an announcement has been delayed until Mousset and his representatives confirm the details of the contract his prospective employers have tabled. Barring any unforeseen complications, the Frenchman is expected to be unveiled as United's fourth acquisition since being promoted from the Championship three months ago.
Mousset has spent the past three years at the Vitality Stadium, where Wilder's side are scheduled to begin the new campaign on August 10. Despite being used primarily as a substitute by Eddie Howe, the former France under-20 and under-21 international was a prolific scorer for Le Havre before moving to England.
United, who face Northampton Town in a friendly at Sixfields tomorrow, have already broken their transfer record twice in recent weeks. Luke Freeman became the most expensive player in their history after leaving Queens Park Rangers before Callum Robinson, previously of Preston North End, seized the title. Phil Jagielka returned to the ground where he began his career after being released by Everton.
Although Mousset is set to cost at around £3m more than Robinson, United hope to eclipse the youngster's fee by luring Oli McBurnie away from Swansea City. The Scotland striker has described himself as being "flattered" by Wilder's interest. Nottingham Forest midfielder Ben Osborn and Brentford's Neal Maupay have also attracted admiring glances from United.