Sheffield United: Striker Ched Evans joins Fleetwood Town
Sheffield United striker Ched Evans has this afternoon joined Fleetwood Town.
The 30-year-old, who had two spells at Bramall Lane, was spotted watching Fleetwood’s development side against Blackpool earlier today, and his move was officially announced this afternoon.
Evans scored 18 times last season during a loan spell at Town, who finished 11th in League One. He joins on a permanent deal, with the fee undisclosed.
He will link up at Highbury with his former Blades teammate Paul Coutts, who boss Joey Barton joked would be to blame if Evans’ move broke down.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
“We still have the number nine shirt free. We are hoping to fill it at some point,” Barton said last week.
“I think you all saw him [Evans] play last season. You all know what a good asset he can be ... He is a player that we would look to target.
“Couttsy is working on him. They were good mates at Sheffield United, so if it does not come off it is on Couttsy!”