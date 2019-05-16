Sheffield United: Striker attracts interest from Ipswich Town
Conor Washington, a member of Sheffield United's promotion winning squad, is being monitored by Ipswich Town after being declared surplus to requirements at Bramall Lane.
The former Queens Park Rangers centre-forward was among five players released earlier this month as Chris Wilder prepares for Premier League football next season.
Although a number of Championship and League One sides have expressed an interest in Washington, Portman Road could be his next destination after manager Paul Lambert made the 26-year-old one of Town's top targets.
The Scot, whose side were relegated from the second tier last term, is understood to be confident of acquiring Washington's services after receiving permission to offer him an attractive wage package. The striker's family home in Cambridgeshire is also within commuting distance of Suffolk.
Although Washington failed to score for United after joining them in August, he produced a series of influential performances as Wilder's side established themselves as top two contenders midway through the campaign.
Paul Coutts, Martin Cranie, Caolan Lavery and Daniel Lafferty were also told their contracts will not be renewed when they expire later this summer.