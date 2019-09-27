Sheffield United: Striker aims for the top after cup shock
Olivia Fergusson has challenged her Sheffield United team mates to use their Continental Cup win over Liverpool as a springboard into the FA Women's Super League.
Carla Ward's side stunned their top-flight opponents at Prenton Park last weekend, scoring two late goals during a 3-2 victory which saw them climb to second in Group A.
Speaking ahead of Sunday's game against Coventry at the Olympic Legacy Park, where United have not lost since February, Fergusson expressed her desire to use the result in the North-West as the catalyst for a promotion challenge.
"We want to get promoted this year," she said. "We've got a big league game coming up now and it's important we focus on that. Liverpool was amazing but it can't be the highlight of our season."
United are sixth in the Championship table after winning two and losing one of their opening three matches, although Ward's squad enjoy a game in hand on four of the clubs above them in the table. The meeting with Coventry will be their first on home soil since beating Leicester City 7-1.
"We want the three points every week," Fergusson, previously of Aston Villa, added. "We just want to win, win, win. That is important. We have to turn up, we have to start fast, we have to try and take our game to them and dominate the game from the off like we did against Leicester."