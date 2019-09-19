Sheffield United: Steve Bettis says plans are realistic Bramall Lane

Sheffield United's manager Chris Wilder and chief executive Steve Bettis (left): Scott Merrylees

Speaking after being officially unveiled as United's new-owner following a High Court ruling on Monday, Prince Abdullah outlined a series of improvements he wants to make to United's training complex and home stadium.

With those still under McCabe's control, it was put to Prince Abdullah that the cost of acquiring and then revamping the sites could prove prohibitive; particularly as he obliged to purchase them by next summer.

But Bettis, whose position appears to have been strengthened by the outcome of the hearing in London, said: "In terms of revenue streams, we weren't in the Premier League before. Look at our shirt sponsor, it is 30 times what it was before. This is global and this is just the start of it for us, we have only just come in. Every decision we make, we factor the worst in though. We have the ability to drive again."

The dispite between Prince Abdullah and McCabe traces back to December 2017, when the latter submitted a £5m for the 50 stake in United he handed the 54-year-old four years earlier. Prince Abdullah responded in kind, but transferred a portion of those shares to a newly created company which, McCabe argued, rendered their investors' agreement null and void. But Mr Justice Fancourt, who oversaw the subsequent court hearing, awarded control to Prince Abdullah, McCabe, however, is not obliged to transfer his holding until he decides whether or not to appeal.

"There's a lot of noise outside of the club itself," Bettis, one of manager Chris Wilder's most trusted associates at United, said. "Hopefully that will go away and we can focus on doing our job. I have to say, Kevin and Prince Abdullah were very sensible in terms of how they handled things. At times, it's nicer to have just one owner because you know the decision.