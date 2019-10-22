The Sheffield United stat that sets them apart from the rest of the Premier League
Sheffield United moved into the top half of the table with a famous win over Arsenal at Bramall Lane last night.
Lys Mousset grabbed the only goal of the game after half-an-hour to give the Blades their third, and most impressive win of the season.
Pundits were quick to praise Chris Wilder and his side for their performance, in particular their defensive solidity.
It was another commanding display from Chris Basham, John Egan and Jack O’Connell with goalkeeper Dean Henderson making some crucial saves.
After nine games in the Premier League Wilder’s side have conceded seven goals; the fewest in the Premier League with league-leaders Liverpool.
They have also conceded the fewest goals from open play (five) with Henderson boasting the best save percentage (79 per cent) and clean sheets (four).
But, maybe the most important defensive stat for Wilder is that his team are the only side in the league to have not conceded in the final 15 minutes of a game.
The Blades had to protect a one-goal lead against Crystal Palace, a two-goal lead against Everton and defended stoically in the goalless draw against Watford.
Wilder’s side have scored eight goals this season, with only Newcastle and Watford finding the target on fewer occasions, so their ability to hold onto a slender lead will be crucial as the season goes on.