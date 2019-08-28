Sheffield United star Ravel Morrison reveals he hit 'rock bottom' in defiant Instagram post

Morrison made his full debut for Chris Wilder’s side during their Carabao Cup victory over Blackburn Rovers last night.

The 26-year-old was named man of the match following his performance against Tony Mowbray’s side, including an assist for United’s second.

Following the match, Morrison took to Instagram to congratulate his friend and UFC fighter Lerone Murphy ahead of his bout against Zubaira Tukhugov in Abu Dabhi.

Corry Evans of Blackburn Rovers holds off Ravel Morrison - Simon Bellis/Sportimage

He posted: “UFC ready my brother. Man I’m so proud of you. We both hit rock bottom and been through the struggle.

“God is great, best believe that. Now go show the world how Manchester ******* does it!”

Morrison joined Sheffield United in the summer following his release from Swedish side Ostersun.

Before this, the talented midfielder had spells at West Ham United, Birmingham City, Queens Park Rangers, Cardiff City, Lazio and Mexican side Atlas.

He was once the star of Manchester United’s talented youth side, that included Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard, and won the FA Youth Cup in 2011.

But, after a difficult time in the North West, his Manchester United career was cut short before bouncing from club to club.

In his 2015 book Leading, Sir Alex Ferguson wrote: “Ravel Morrison might be the saddest case.

“He possessed as much natural talent as any youngster we ever signed, but kept getting into trouble.

"It was very painful to sell him… he could have been a fantastic player. But, over a period of years, the problems off the pitch continued to escalate and we had little option but to cut the cord."

However, Morrison looks to have turned his fortunes around after an impressive start to life at Bramall Lane.

Following his man of the match display last night, Morrison is now aiming for his first Premier League start under Wilder away at Chelsea on Saturday.

Wilder said: "I'm really looking forward to having Rav here with us. For me, you've already seen he's already going to make a really big contribution for us.

"He's not far off (peak condition) now. There's still a little way for him to go. But he's within touching distance of it now and he'll bring a lot to the table for us.