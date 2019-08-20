Sheffield United star ends transfer speculation, Liverpool want goalkeeper, England international to move to Turkey, Manchester United could sign Spanish striker, Manchester City star to exit - Premier League rumour mill

Premier League rumours

Liverpool are weighing up a short-term contract offer to Michael Vorm. The Anfield side have seen injuries to Alisson Becker and Adrian in recent weeks. The former Spurs goalkeeper is available on a free. (Mirror)

Sheffield United ace George Baldock has ended any doubt over his future by signing a new contract with the Blades. The right-back had been linked with a move to Celtic during the summer but extended his deal at Bramall Lane to 2022.

Claudio Bravo will leave Manchester City at the end of the season. The Chilean's contract expires and will be allowed to join one of a number of clubs interested. (Mirror)

Tomar Hemed has left Brighton to join Charlton Athletic. The striker was allowed to cancel his contract and has joined the Addicks on a year deal. (Brighton and Hove Independent)

Brighton are keen on Premier League winner Danny Simpson. The right-back is available on a free after leaving Leicester City but the Seagulls face competition from rivals Crystal Palace.(Brighton and Hove Independent)

Ex-Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge is set to sign for Turkish side Trabzonspor. He is interesting Marseille, Eintracht Frankfurt, Real Betis and Atalanta but he has jetted to Turkey with a £2.8million a season deal on the table. (Daily Mail)

Christian Eriksen will only leave Tottenham Hotspur for three sides: Real Madrid, Barcelona or Juventus. (ESPN)

Fernando Llorente wants to join Manchester United. The ex-Spurs striker is wanted by a host of Italian clubs - Lazio, Inter Milan, Napoli and Fiorentina - but is holding out for an offer from Old Trafford. (The Sun)

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United have signed defender Ludwig Francillette. The player who was on loan at St Mirren last year in Scotland will join the club's U23 side.

Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham are all tracking Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga. The 16-year-old announced himself by providing the assist in his side's win over PSG at the weekend. (Daily Mail)

If Alexis Sanchez joins Inter Milan on loan Manchester United will pay half of the player's £560,000-a-week wages. The Chilean is primed to join up with another ex-Manchester United player Romelu Lukaku at the San Siro. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Shkodran Mustafi is set to leave Arsenal for Roma. He will join on loan with a view to a £23million permanent move. (Daily Mail)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed Paul Pogba to take penalties again. The Frenchman missed in Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Wolves after a debate with Marcus Rashford. (The Guardian)

Kurt Zouma has admitted he is "very happy" to complete a "very, very long journey" to get back into the first-team at Chelsea. (The Guardian)