Sheffield United star Callum Robinson provides injury update after limping off against Crystal Palace
It was a near perfect day for Sheffield United on Saturday as the Blades registered their first Premier League win in 12 years.
John Lundstram’s early second-half goal was enough to see off Crystal Palace and continue their unbeaten start to the season.
It was a noisy atmosphere inside Bramall Lane as fans cheered the hard-working Blades’ defence; stifling Palace star Wilfried Zaha at every opportunity.
But, it wasn’t all good news as United saw both John Fleck and Callum Robinson hobble off with injuries.
Fleck was withdrawn during the opening stages of the game, after appearing to hurt his right leg.
Later, after Lundstram had scored what proved to be the match-winner, Robinson could be seen holding the back of a thigh.
The two will be assessed by United's medical staff before a decision is taken on their involvement against Brendan Rodgers' side.
But, Robinson has been quick to downplay any major injury fears by providing fans an update on Twitter.
He posted: “First home game what an unbelievable experience! Gutted to come off early but pleased it's nothing serious big win today.”